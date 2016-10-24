Manitoba’s New Stewardship Plans

The Manitoba government is reviewing eight proposed new plans for recycling and collection of designated products. Producer responsibility organizations have submitted the five-year product stewardship plans to cover the years 2017-2021 under the Waste Reduction and Prevention Act regulations. Manitoba has a total of 12 industry-led programs that handle collection, recycling, and disposal of materials designated by regulation. These programs divert 120,000 tonnes of designated materials from landfills and generate about $42 million in revenue annually.

The eight programs in respect of which new stewardship plans have been put forward are as follows: Household Hazardous Waste Stewardship Program, Packaging and Printed Paper Program, End-of-Life Electronics Stewardship Program, Tire Stewardship Program, Battery Stewardship Program, Manitoba Stewardship Program for Lead-Acid Batteries, Manitoba Medication Return Program, and Manitoba Stewardship Program for Mercury-Containing Thermostats.

Household Hazardous Waste

Product Care Association of Canada currently operates the Manitoba Household Hazardous Waste Stewardship Program under an approved stewardship plan. The Program is funded by members who remit environmental handling fees based on quantities of products sold in or into Manitoba.

The new plan calls for an increase of 10 per cent in paint collection volumes over 2015 volumes by 2021. The program also aims to increase total collections for florescent lights by 20-28 per cent over 2015 volumes collected by 2021. There is also an objective to establish 18 full-service collection sites by 2017 and 24 such sites by 2021. As of December 31, 2015, the program had

10 full-service collection sites.

The new plan has also set targets for consumer awareness of recycling. Consumer awareness of paint recycling is set at 41 per cent and other household hazardous wastes at 48 per cent by 2017; 43 per cent and 50 per cent, respectively, by 2019; and, 46 per cent and 53 per cent, respectively, by 2021. In 2014, consumer awareness of paint recycling was 36 per cent and other household hazardous waste was 43 per cent.

Batteries

Call2Recycle Canada, Inc. is a non-profit organization created and funded by battery and product manufacturers and has been operating the stewardship program in Canada since 1997, collecting and recycling primary and rechargeable batteries nationally. In 2011, Call2Recycle was appointed by Manitoba Conservation and Water Stewardship as the agent for battery stewardship in Manitoba.

Since the program was officially launched, Call2Recycle has collected more than 275,000 kg of batteries in Manitoba and diverted them from the waste stream. The new Battery Stewardship Program aims to increase consumer awareness of battery recycling from 77–85 per cent by 2021

and to increase frequency of battery recycling from 44 per cent to 60 per cent by 2021. There is also intention to increase accessibility to recycling from 81 per cent to 90 per cent.

End-of-Life Electronics

The Electronic Products Recycling Association, a not-for-profit association incorporated to manage recycling programs across Canada, has operated a successful electronics recycling program in Manitoba since August of 2012 and has collected over 9,500 metric tonnes (over 1,200,000 devices) of waste electronics in Manitoba.

Under the program, stewards are responsible for ensuring that a fee is applied to new designated electronics items and remitting the funds to the program administrator. The new program intends to partner with other stewardship programs to collect program materials in remote and northern areas.

Medications

The Household Hazardous Material and Prescribed Material Stewardship Regulation creates a set of requirements and criteria for two categories: pharmaceutical products and natural health products, both captured under the Manitoba Medications Return Program. Since 2011, the Health

Products Stewardship Association has administered the program for prescriptions drugs, over-the-counter medications and natural health products sold for use in the province of Manitoba but limited to the “consumer/residential” waste stream.

The program diverted about 19,000 kg of unused or expired medications in 2015 from landfills or waterways and the new plan aims to increase participation rate of retail pharmacies in the program from 80 to 85 per cent by 2021. There is also an objective to increase consumer awareness by 10 per cent by 2021.

Paper and Packaging

Multi-Material Stewardship Manitoba Inc. was formed by representatives of obligated stewards to develop, implement, and operate a diversion program for designated packaging and printed paper in the Province of Manitoba on behalf of its members.

The Packaging and Printed Paper Regulation was enacted in December 2008 under the Waste Reduction and Prevention Act and established requirements for a stewardship program for packaging made from paper, plastic, metal, or glass, and paper supplied for use in the Province of Manitoba.

The Packaging and Printed Paper Program Plan was developed in response to the Regulation and was approved by the Minister of Conservation in September 2009 for a five-year term. In October 2010, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed with the Canadian Beverage

Container Recycling Association, which transferred responsibility for the beverage container recovery target.