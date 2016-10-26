How Green is Your Customer?

× Expand John Mullinder

Our customers in the paper packaging industry are driven by environmental and sustainability issues like never before. What’s motivating them, and what do they want?

Come hear for yourself at our special morning seminar on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016 at the Islington Golf Club, Toronto, ON.

Here’s the impressive line-up:

Scott Tudor, the Director of Sustainability for major retail chain Sobeys: Scott deals with responsible product sourcing and Sobey’s private label packaging team.

John Coyne, VP Unilever Canada: John is heavily involved with corporate sustainability issues and with customer organisations such as the Canadian Steward Services Alliance and Stewardship Ontario.

Dave Boles, President, Atlantic Packaging: Dave will give an industry supplier perspective. What do our customers’ expect? What do we need to deliver?

Then we have a special session on our future customers and what they are likely to want:

John Wright, Senior Fellow at the Angus Reid Institute: Canada is undergoing tremendous demographic changes. How will that impact the products and packaging of the future? What do we need to do now to plan ahead?

And we will have updates on the key environmental issues facing the industry across North America from:

Brian O’Banion, Vice-President, Fibre Box Association and John Mullinder, Executive Director of PPEC.