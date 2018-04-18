Five Earth Day tips from TerraCycle

With Earth Day right around the corner, thoughts turn to how to save the planet and reduce our collective negative impact on the environment. While that sounds like a monumental task, TerraCycle, the company that specializes in recycling-the-unrecyclable, has five easy suggestions that can help you start making changes.
- Recycle Wisely – The good news is Americans are recycling and, according to the EPA, diverted over 89 million tons of trash from landfills in 2014 – which is over six times the amount in 1980. The bad news is the number has plateaued for the last five years and most people are not sure what can be recycled. To get the numbers moving again, educate yourself on what your local recycling center can accept and reach out to companies that offer innovative solutions for the rest.
- Carry a Reusable Water Bottle – You've heard it before; disposable water bottles are bad for the environment. Nearly one million plastic bottles are bought every minute around the world and less than half of those bottles are recycled. Fortunately, reusable water bottles come in every shape, color, material and size – there is sure to be one that fits your lifestyle. Make this the year you switch.
- Choose products with sustainable packaging – Send a message to manufacturers that sustainable packaging matters by purchasing products with packaging that can be refilled, reused, recycled or upcycled and reduce the nearly 8 million metric tons of plastic that end up in our oceans each year.
- Invest in Sustainable Businesses – Use your money to make a difference by investing in companies that adhere to a triple bottom-line business model of being socially, environmentally and financially aware. TerraCycle, which recently offered shares for a $25 million Regulation A offering, that allows any category of investor to invest in a company that embraces sustainable practices, is just one example.
- Have reusable bag; will travel – We've all heard of reusable grocery bags, why not take it a step further and use a linen or hemp bag for all your shopping and errands. This simple change would limit the 100 billion plastic bags used by Americans every year.
To learn more about TerraCycle or get involved in its recycling programs, visit www.terracycle.com. Those interested in investing in TerraCycle US, Inc. should visit www.ownterracycle.com.