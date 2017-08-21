Five Creative Booth Ideas to Boost Trade Show ROI

× Expand Messe Frankfurt CWRE 2016

If there is one great truth about trade show success it is that not all displays are created equal. Although size doesn't necessarily make or break success, there is a direct correlation between effort and effectiveness.

Sometimes uncertainty about ROI affects willingness to express effort, but here are some interesting facts: nearly 81% of trade show attendees have buying authority, 95% go to see new products, and 99% of marketers agree there is value in trade shows that is unique to that medium. In other words, there is no better targeted avenue for creating sales opportunities, nor is there another venue in which you will find both customers and prospects milling about in the same building, looking to spend money.

So, if value is unquestionable, how to make every ounce of effort count? By making your booth stand out, of course. This is where the rubber meets the road, especially with a few tried and tested creativity tactics to help draw attendees, boost engagement, and leave a lasting impression.

1. Do Your Research – It is going to be tricky to glam up a fantastic trade show booth if you have no plan or goal, or experience in what is effective. Check out a few shows in advance and make note of what stands our for you in others' booths. If you can't get to other shows before yours, give Google images a go, or even Pinterest has some creative ideas to share. However you get the job done, always start with a plan.

2. Pre-show Magic – How many attendees can you connect with before the show to set up appointments, schedule demos, or just have them come by for a beverage? This ground work will pay off, especially if your booth has a dedicated, comfortable area for receiving guests. Soft furniture, a stool and counter area, or a circular area conducive to chatting are some ideas for hosting your pre-arranged appointments.

3. First Impressions – There is no over stressing the value of first impressions. In just one tenth of a second, that first impression is beginning to form in another person's brain: Are you smiling? Friendly? Distracted? Too loud? Speaking in whispers? Be personable, and approach people with ease, having designed a booth with no barriers, a simple message, and ample space for people to gather and explore your offering at their own pace.

4. Interactive = Memorable – Whenever possible, set attendees up with a way to physically test or experience your product. If that is not possible, set up a touch screen they can operate that goes through a virtual demo. Without exception, this technique imprints on a person's memory. Another interactive angle is to provide an experience that helps people understand your product. If you are selling ultra light receptacles, ask attendees to carry a 40 lb bag of waste across your display so they can see how every ounce reduced matters.

5. Treat Return Customers – We all know it is much easier to convince an existing customer to buy again than it is to start from scratch with someone new. Get your best customers to the show, and treat them well when they get there: pay their admission, invite them by for a customer appreciation event, or buy them a drink. Whatever it takes to show how much you care about their business.

