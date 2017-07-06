Case Study: Geesinknorba Spain

Geesinknorba Spain delivers 28 Kiggen PD 729 and PD731 portable compactors to the Municipality of Tias – island of Lanzarote and the construction of the Kiggen PD125/201 static waste transfer station in Cadiz.

In 2013, the municipality of Tias awarded a 10-year waste collection contract to Spanish private contractor Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas, (FCC), Spain’s largest environmental services contractor. At the start of this new contract, Tias Municipality purchased 28 Kiggen PD 729 and PD 731 portable compactors from Geesinknorba Spain.

The order of seven PD 729 portable compactors of 14 cubic metres capacity and 21 PD 731 portable compactors of 25 cubic metres capacity are totally transforming the former waste collection system in the tourist resort of Puerto Del Carmen, replacing the former 800ltr and 1000ltr wheeled containers used at communal collection points.

The municipality, in conjunction with Geesinknorba Spain, has constructed new communal collection points for the new Kiggen compactors. These incorporate two steel strips for the Kiggen compactor’s ‘A’ frame to sit on to avoid damaging the concrete floor, and a drain and washing facility so that any liquid waste spilled can be washed away. Flood lights have been fitted to aid the loading of the compactors at night as well as to help the driver of the hook lift roll-on-off vehicle when he collects the container for emptying at the waste treatment plant Zonzamas in theearly hours each morning.

So far, the municipality has constructed 18 community collection points, which will help the municipality and its residents to provide a sustainable waste collection and transfer system for many years to come.

Case Study: Kiggen PD125/20 1 Waste Transfer Station - Cadiz

Waste management in Cadiz Province has caused many problems in recent years. Previously, a composting plant, owned by the Bay of Cadiz Consortium, treated waste from the cities of Cadiz and San Fernando and turned the waste into fertilizer. The plant, in the Puerto Real district, had been operational since 1972, but in 1992 a decision was made to close the composting lines because the infrastructure was out dated.

Following this, the building became a waste transfer station. Waste collection vehicles deposited their loads, and the waste was loaded into open top walking floor trailers. Due to the inefficient use of the airspace in these trailers, the carrying capacity of them was uneconomic to deliver waste to the treatment centre at Miramundo 40 kilometres away. Because of this problem, roll-on-off containers 2 replaced the walking floor trailers. A drawbar roll-on-off with trailer could transport two containers to Miramundo, but a similar problem arose. Because the waste in the open top roll on off containers was not compacted, the maximum desirable tonnages could not be transported to the treatment facility. Effectively this interfered with the management of the waste transfer station, as well as increased pollution in the city, because the transfer vehicles had to make 18-20 trips daily to Miramundo.

The regional waste management plan was reviewed, which included the need to build a modern waste transfer station to process 110,000 tonnes of waste a year produced by the two cities.

A contract was signed between Geesinknorba Spain and the Cadiz municipalities to build a waste transfer station in the duty-free zone of the city. The plant is located on the outskirts of the city, but close to all main arterial roads for waste collection vehicles to be able to deliver waste. Geesinknorba Spain came up with a long-term sustainable solution. They supplied two of their Kiggen PD125/20 1 compactors giving a combined hourly throughput of 250 tonnes.

In Cadiz, waste collection is carried out by Valoriza Servicios Medioambientales and in San Fernando by Urbaser. They use 22-cubic metre rear-loading waste collection vehicles, and side-loading vehicles of 25 cubic metres capacity. The design of the plant was based around each Kiggen compactor being able to handle a full 11/12- tonne load from these collection vehicles every four minutes without interfering with the operations of the waste collection services.

The waste collection service is carried out in Cadiz and San Fernando from midnight to 3 am, seven days a week, 365 days a year. During the night, four waste collection vehicles arrive at the waste transfer station every 15 minutes to empty their loads.

On arrival, the vehicles go up the ramp and stop at a set of traffic lights, which regulate the flow of traffic through the peak period of deliveries.

The vehicles go to the weighbridge, where all of the vehicles’ data – for example, collection contractor for the city the waste has arrived from, registration of the vehicle, driver’s name, and net payload – are all recorded. This data is sent to the control room in the facility.

The vehicles drive to one of the two static compactors, the driver being informed at the weighbridge at which compactor to discharge his load. In the design phase of the facility, Geesinknorba Spain constructed the unloading apertures to both compactors of 70-cubic-metre capacity. This was to handle a large number of waste collection vehicles arriving at the waste transfer station together, because in reality a waste collection vehicle will be full and making its way to the plant every three minutes through the night.

The large hopper allows two waste collection vehicles to discharge their loads simultaneously into the unloading aperture, preventing a traffic problem of waste collection vehicles having to queue up to empty their loads in the small hours.

Once the waste collection vehicles have discharged their loads, the Kiggen compactors compress the waste into hermetically sealed roll-on-off containers. To make sure that the maximum load density is achieved, the Kiggen PD125/20 1 will penetrate the inside of the container so that the container can be sealed for transport to Miramundo.

Once a container is full, the side arms, which hold the container in position while compaction takes place, are released. The container is lowered on to the traverse moving frame and moved to the container collection area, its waste consignment and container position being logged in the control room. A fresh container is fitted to the compactor for the loading cycle to continue.

The construction of the new waste transfer station has given the Cadiz municipalities a sustainable solution for the transport of their municipal waste for reprocessing. The plant has also improved the surrounding environment in many ways; for example, once the waste is delivered it is instantly compacted into air-tight containers preventing odours which would otherwise be evident in the Mediterranean climate. A dust collection system constructed in the unloading area protects both the environment and human health. Finally, a liquid extraction system has been constructed to collect and contain any liquids that may arise from the compaction process. This prevents liquids leaking into the watercourse as well as preventing foul odours. The Kiggen waste transfer station of Cadiz now provides a sustainable waste transfer system for all municipal and commercial wastes produced and transported to the facility by the municipalities of Cadiz and San Fernando.

In conclusion, Geesinknorba Spain and Kiggen provide sustainable waste transfer systems either using their portable compactor range or static compactors for the processing of a wide range of wastes. Geesinknorba Spain and Kiggen, having already sold 5,000 Kiggen products in Spain, has orders for eight Kiggen portable compactors for South America and with other orders for Portugal, Spain, and other European states has an assured economic future.