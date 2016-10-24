ASCAN GEASER Buys Thirty-four New Waste Collection Vehicles from Geesinknorba Spain

Ascan Geaser, the largest environmental services company in Cantabria and specialists in providing services for municipalities, has purchased 34 new waste collection vehicles from Geesinknorba Spain.

This fleet will service the ten-year waste, recycling, and street cleaning contract Ascan Geaser won from the municipality of Santander in 2013. The company was providing waste, recycling, street, and beach cleansing services for Santander for the previous eight years before winning the contract.

Santander is the capital of Cantabria and has a population of 300,000 people. The city is a busy port providing ferry links from northern Spain to other countries in Europe. Many tourists visit Santander each year producing, according to 2015 figures, 56,892 tonnes of non-recyclable waste, 3,288 tonnes of paper and cardboard, 1,812 tonnes of comingled ferrous and non-ferrous tin cans, dry recyclables and plastics, HDPE, PET, and TETRAPACK.

The new fleet comprises 12 Rossi satellite waste collection vehicles, which feature seven Rossi QUBE units of 5.5m3 capacity, complete with compaction and bin lift, while five R205 models with 5.5m3 capacity have also been supplied without compaction. These are mounted onto 3.5 tonne two-axle 4x2 Renault Master Euro 6 compliant chassis. Eleven of these units are equipped with a trunnion / bar lift to handle 360 litre and 1000 litre containers of DIN 30700 and DIN 30740 specifications. These vehicles will work night and day clearing waste deposited in bags and boxes, and some bulky wastes next to 2,200 and 3,200 litre side loader containers at communal collection points in the centre of Santander and the suburbs. One of these new Rossi units has no lifter fitted and has been supplied in open back mode for manual waste loading. The new Rossi QUBE and R205 units will also collect waste from 360 litre containers at some apartment buildings in the city where larger containers and larger vehicles cannot gain access. Once full, these units discharge into a Geesinknorba ‘N’ Series 15H25 rear loader, which acts as a mothership transferring the waste from the Rossi units to the waste treatment plant in Cantabria province.

Two ‘N’ Series 15H25 rear loaders were also purchased from Geesinknorba Spain. These are fitted with the L200 bin lift, which consists of a trunnion / comb lift to DIN 30700 / DIN 30740 specifications. One of these units has a detachable rave extension fitted to facilitate emptying by the fleet of Rossi QUBE and R205 satellite units. These new ‘N’ Series units have been mounted onto MAN TGM 4x2 18 tonne two-axle chassis with Euro 6 compliant engines. The chassis has been fitted with a MAN semi-automatic 12-speed transmission. One of these units will collect waste from markets and special areas where 360 and 1000 litre containers are deployed. A total of 100 360 and 1000 litre containers in combined sizes are used for this service. These units will work 24 hours a day on a three-shift cycle. The ‘N’ Series has a high compaction ratio of 6:1 so these new units will yield high payloads when collecting market waste and transferring waste from the smaller Rossi QUBE and R205 units. The ‘N’ Series units also have the SmartPack system fitted, which helps to reduce fuel consumption by 15 per cent.

Twenty AMS CL1 series side loaders were also purchased consisting of one CL1 - N unit of 15m3 capacity and mounted onto an Iveco Eurocargo 180E28 4x2 18 tonne two-axle chassis. This Iveco unit features a Euro 6 compliant engine of 280 horsepower and the Allison 3000 Series five-speed automatic transmission. An AMS CL-N unit of 16m3 capacity was also purchased and mounted onto a MAN TGM 4x2 18-tonne two-axle chassis fitted with a MAN Euro 6 compliant engine of 320 horsepower and the MAN 12-speed semi-automatic transmission. Sixteen AMS CL1-N side loaders of 25m3 capacity mounted onto MAN TGS 6x2 tag axle three-axle 26 tonne chassis were also bought. These chassis feature the 320 horsepower Euro 6 series engine and the MAN 12-speed semi automatic transmission. Finally, two AMS CL1- E electric side loaders were purchased, mounted onto MAN TGS 6x2 tag axle three-axle 26 tonne chassis with MAN’s 320 horsepower Euro 6 series low emissions compliant engine and the MAN 12-speed semi automatic transmission. ASCAN GEASER decided to purchase two of the CL1-E electric side loaders off Geesinknorba Spain to use for collecting waste in the centre of Santander because of the units reduced CO2, Nox, and reduced noise emissions.

Eleven to twelve of the new AMS CL1 series side loaders operate nightly from 10 p.m. until 4 a.m. These collect non-recyclable waste from the city centre and, once full, deliver their loads of waste to the waste treatment plant once or twice nightly.

ASCAN also collects non-recyclable waste using the CL1 series side loaders from 4 a.m. for the outer suburbs then delivering it to Cantabria’s waste treatment plant. These vehicles finish their shift at 10 a.m. A side loader also works inthe afternoon from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. collecting non-recyclable waste.

Three of the new AMS CL1 series side loaders are deployed collecting recyclable wastes e.g. mixed paper and cardboard, while one is deployed collecting HDPE and PET plastics, TETRAPACK, and ferrous and non-ferrous tin cans commingled. This starts at 6 a.m. and the dry recyclables collected are delivered to a recycling facility operated by Urbaser SA for Cantabria for baling and shipment to processors.

To further optimize the productivity of the new waste collection service, ASCAN GEASER has deployed the use of a GIS sensor. When waste is deposited in the containers, the sensor calculates how much cubic air space the waste will consume, and then sends the percentage of bin capacity left per m3 to ASCAN GEASER and to the municipality. This system helps ASCAN GEASER optimize its waste collection service across Santander by designing new waste collection rounds from this data so only full containers are emptied, thus helping to reduce operational costs and the carbon footprint.

The NEC system is also used to deploy the whole of ASCAN GEASER ́S fleet of waste collection and street cleansing vehicles. Management, as well as the municipality, can see how long waste collection and street cleansing vehicles are taking to carry out the service. If a breakdown (e.g. a puncture) occurs, the NEC system will relay this information to ASCAN and Santander municipality so that a solution can be found to complete the round. Thirty of ASCAN’s vehicles’ CO2 and NOx emissions are monitored using the NEC system with the data being provided to Santander municipality to demonstrate that ASCAN’s fleet is made up of totally low emission compliant vehicles contributing to improving air emissions across Santander.

Mr. Ruben Varela, chief executive officer of the environmental division of ASCAN GEASER explained, “ASCAN chose the equipment options from Geesinknorba Spain for the new waste collection service in Santander because it was innovative and designed with the emphasis of Smart Cities in mind. The new fleet of Rossi, ‘N’ Series and AMS CL1 side loader units has helped to provide a more sustainable waste collection system for the city of Santander. This, combined with the use of the NEC GIS system has helped to reduce costs as well as improve operational efficiency.”

Mr. Marco Antonio Casaos, technical director of the environmental division of ASCAN GEASER explained, “A long standing working relationship with Geesinknorba Spain had existed combined with a good delivery time for all 34 new waste collection vehicles supplied.”

Geesinknorba’s products are of a high quality and backed up with a three-year warranty, he added. Price was also a factor in choosing Geesinknorba Spain to supply the new fleet of waste collection vehicles for the new contract.