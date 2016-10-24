Always Learning

Since entering this industry a relatively short time ago I have been privy to some discussion and reading about the expansion of the traditional 3Rs to include a more robust, closed-loop economy of waste management. A chart submitted by columnist and author David McRobert last issue is one proposed framework that illustrates a full breadth of acceptable options, ranks them (loosely) by preference, and points to a full item lifecycle that doesn’t always end in the landfill.

An essential component of expanding the R system (or any inclusive waste management system, really) is the Repurpose principle, which is more than just Recycling. Rather than breaking down an item or material to make a new item or material, repurposing simply means using one thing that has reached the end of its intended life to fill needed space in a new life.

Interestingly, when I researched the business of repurposing in Canada, the bulk of the discussion hinged on building restoration. There was little to speak of in large scale operation, though I am sure such places must exist. An outfit out of the US that does business in Canada is featured in this issue as an interesting case study of what is possible. Check it out on page 12.

This issue of Solid Waste & Recycling will be distributed at Waste & Recycling Expo Canada, and while I will leave the show’s welcome message to Arnie Gess on page 6, I do encourage you to visit us at booth 1515 and say hello. We are excited to meet more of the people who make the waste sector interesting and dynamic.

I attended a day of Coast Waste Management Association’s conference in October and came away, as always, with fantastic ideas, industry contacts, and big questions I can’t wait to investigate. As most regular readers know, Point One Media only took over SW&R this past January, so I am perpetually grateful for the education I receive each time I attend an event like this, and for the people I meet who share information about their corner of the sector.

Each speaker I watched at the CWMA conference was engaging and enlightening, and brought with him or her the issues most important in a given sector. While I will write in detail next issue about some of the topics discussed, I will say here one of my overarching observations of the industry was the vibrance, commitment, and enthusiasm of its representatives. From government agencies to volunteer-run non-profits, the organizations in this industry are on fire with some truly engaged and amazing individuals capable of real change. It is inspiring.

Moving forward I would like to feature in these pages interesting people, companies, and organizations—people and places doing truly new and interesting things to keep the industry dynamic and progressive. Please email me to table any suggestions.

Until next time ....