Climate Change Deal is a Game Changer

The federal government spent the better part of last year formulating and negotiating a climate change plan it hopes will bring Canada to the global forefront as an environmental leader. The plan includes action to address and implement objectives established at the Paris climate talks, and concrete measures to meet ambitious GHG emissions targets.

The Pan-Canadian Framework on Clean Growth and Climate Change will allow the country to meet its goal to reduce GHG emissions by 30 per cent over 2005 levels by 2030. It includes efforts to eliminate coal-fired power, a plan to reduce the carbon content in motor fuels, investments in renewable energy and electricity projects, and support for clean technology and energy efficiency measures.

The plan requires provinces to implement some kind of carbon pricing measure—cap and trade or carbon tax. Ontario and Quebec are already signatory to a three-way cap and trade agreement with California, and BC has had a carbon tax for nearly ten years. Alberta is also implementing a carbon tax, while other western provinces have withheld agreement.

In Manitoba, Premier Pallister has indicated he may be willing to sign if the federal government allocates additional funding to that province’s healthcare budget. Saskatchewan, Premier Wall has withheld completely, in total disagreement of the plan’s principles on account of perceived harm to the province’s primary industries.

To be successful as a long-term economic generator, the plan is going to have to withstand negative pressure from the opposition and some industries, who purport it will simply cost too much to implement.

Supporters of the Pan-Canadian Framework say the money spent now is an investment into Canada’s long-term economic health as a leader in clean energy production. Proceeds go back into helping families and residents implement energy saving measures. As companies and private citizens adjust to carbon pricing and make amendments to their energy use, they will actually save money, say supporters, while securing Canada’s place in the global economy for clean energy.

There is a great deal of controversy in the headlines about rising energy costs for Ontarians, directly relating to cap and trade, as some say it is a deal killer and others call claims of outrageous energy costs a myth.

At the same time, a decade’s worth of data from BC shows carbon tax has been successful. Rather than kill jobs, as was the original criticism, the tax has helped BC foster an economy that prospers in a low-carbon environment. Despite BC’s carbon tax growing from $10 / tonne to $30 / tonne over the last nine years, the province has Canada’s lowest personal income tax rate, one of the lowest corporate tax rates in the country, and the province’s GDP has outshone the rest of the country’s since 2008 when the tax was implemented.

Historically, Canada has implemented environmental policy with competitiveness in mind, meaning it typically establishes tax breaks, incentives, rebates, and other measures to mitigate cost changes resulting from these types of changes. Government on all sides of the issue is hoping for the same as Canada moves forward with the Pan-Canadian Framework.

For industries that support or supply clean energy, there is tremendous possibility by way of work in renovation and new build industrial markets. In solid waste, an important area of potential is vehicle emissions—there exists the possibility to reduce emissions with the use of new combustion engine technology and alternatively fuelled and powered vehicles, but such a change will require major infrastructure and system changes, which are just now starting to take hold.

