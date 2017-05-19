Zero Waste Conference - Orillia, Ontario June 15-16, 2017

We are seeking sustainable waste solutions.

We need to find ways – through manufacturers, consumers, and governments – to reduce solid waste. The Zero Waste Ontario conference will create an environment whereby those conversations about sustainable waste solutions can take place, and practical solutions discussed to encourage a more determined movement towards zero waste.

Zero Waste is a policy that requires all resources, organic or non-organic, to be used and reused productively, maximizing their recovery and reintegrating recovered materials back into the economy: no resources are sent to landfills or incinerators.

Waste diversion in Ontario has stalled at approximately 25 percent over the last decade. While most of the success is being realized in the residential sector, where 47 percent of household waste is diverted from landfill, the diversion rate for the rest of the economy is much lower.

Failure to take action has economic and environmental consequences: the loss of valuable resources, the lost opportunity to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the dwindling capacity of Ontario’s landfills and increasing pressure on municipal taxpayers and industries to fund diversion efforts.

The goal of the Zero Waste Ontario conference is to educate and activate participants to create sustainable waste solutions and circular economy communities.

The Conference will provide a forum for business and community members, researchers and policy makers (municipal and provincial) to exchange knowledge, collaborate, network and share effective strategies to reduce waste.

The Conference will advance discussions about how we can facilitate, accelerate and support progress towards a zero waste community; highlight innovative programs, practices, and research that advance progress towards zero waste and circular economy communities; and identify the best strategies/practices for using the shared research and knowledge to inform provincial policy and program implementation.

Join us on June15-16th at Lakehead University in Orillia, Ontario. Click the image above or this link for conference speakers and information.