Wonky Veg Revolution: The tech pioneers who are reducing food waste

Half past four on a Monday morning is not a time when most of us are feeling perky. But Rich Osborn seems remarkably cheerful as he zips south along the A46 towards his fresh food distribution hub in Keynsham, Somerset.

“A just-picked courgette has tiny prickles, a flower on the end, and it weeps juice,” he enthuses as we drive, listing the produce his startup, Fresh Range, sources from farms in the local area. But the business is as much a tech company as a food company, says Osborn: the £1m he and his two co-founders have invested to build a bespoke “dynamic ordering” software means that when you order their carrots, they’re still growing in the field. By contrast, in supermarkets, he says, “the food is cheap, but it’s old”. A 2011 investigation found meat can be up to two months old before it reaches the supermarket shelves, and fruit and vegetables (such as apples and potatoes) can be up to six months old. Osborn’s aim is “to change the food supply chain for good”. read more >>