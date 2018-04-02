Winnipeg leans toward Canada Fibers for new recycling deal

Winnipeg’s waste and water committee is recommending the City enter into a 10-year $8.9-million recycling contract with Canada Fibers Ltd.

According to the committee report, Winnipeg first formed a 14-year recycling contract with International Paper Industries Ltd., now known as Emterra, in 2002. On April 26, 2017, Council approved a single source negotiation with Emterra, for the extension of the processing and marketing of recyclables for a two-year period from Sept. 16, 2017 to Sept. 30, 2019,

A Request for Proposal for Processing and Marketing of Recyclable Materials was advertised on the City of Winnipeg Bid Opportunity Page on Nov. 1, 2017 and closed on Jan. 25, 2018. Proposals were received from Canada Fibres Ltd., Cascades Recovery Inc., Emterra, Miller Waste Systems Inc., and Ricova International Inc.

“The selection committee concluded that Canada Fibers Ltd. has the necessary skills and resources to satisfactorily complete the work in accordance with the requirements of the specifications,” the report states. “Key personnel identified in the proposal have in-depth knowledge of the City’s Solid Waste Services and Materials Management Policy. The Proponent has satisfactorily carried out previous works of a similar nature.”

Canada Fibers already processes recycling in about 14 communities in Ontario, including Toronto.

The next Water and Waste Committee meeting is set for Apr. 5.