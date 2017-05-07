Will Wearable Technology Destroy Advances in Recycling?

Recent advances in wearable technology are challenging our definition of clothing and technology as they converge to improve our quality of life. Inventors are developing more sophisticated and essential products that are quickly being integrated into the fabric of our lives. These smart electronic devices can be worn on the body as an accessory during everyday life.

Fitness trackers, smart sunglasses, sports trackers and even smart socks, shorts and sleepwear are a far cry from the first wearable technologies — children’s athletic shoes featuring heels that light up when they struck the ground. These new devices use Internet of Things technology to exchange data with a manufacturer, operator or other connected devices, with no human involvement. read more >>