Why Recycling Options Lead People To Waste More

So when you recycle paper or an empty bottle, do you get that warm little feeling because maybe you think, hey, I've done something right for the world? Well, maybe you shouldn't get that feeling because there's some new social science research out there that suggests recycling can have a downside.

People used more cups and paper when recycling was an option versus when they had to put them in the trash. Researchers say people's guilt for wasting is overridden by the good feelings for recycling.