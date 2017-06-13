What Robotics and AI Could Mean for the Future of the Industry

The scene is like what you’d see in most any materials recycling facility (MRF): A stream of recyclables comes barreling down a conveyer belt to be separated and diverted to the proper processing areas before being baled and shipped.

But what’s different here is it’s not just human eyes and hands operating the sorting system. Instead, robotic arms dart quickly over the belt picking up objects and tossing them into the right bunkers. The process is guided by cameras and computers capable of quickly identifying and sorting materials and objects of all sorts. read more >>