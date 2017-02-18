Are you ready for the best industry education, networking, and inspiration (so you can work smarter)?

It’s all happening at WasteExpo 2017 (May 9-11, New Orleans, LA)

WasteExpo is the largest waste, recycling, and organics event in North America—and it’s where the industry turns for answers. The event (49 years strong!) brings together top players from the public and private sectors—from across the US and around the world.

For WasteExpo 2017, we’re heading back to New Orleans—a city that has as much heart for business as it does for soulful jazz and crave-worthy cuisine. And we’re happy to give you a sneak peek of this year’s educational program, designed in conjunction with the National Waste & Recycling Association (NWRA) and Dr. Stuart Buckner, former Director of the U.S. Composting Council.

The agenda puts technology and innovation front-and-center and features many case studies and knowledge sharing.

Explore these learning tracks:

Anaerobic Digestion, Composting, Organics Diversion & Recovery

Fleet Management/Collection

Regulatory/Labour/Training

Technology/Business Development

Recycling/Landfill

Food Recovery Forum—back by popular demand

And gain valuable takeaways from our “Spotlight” sessions:

Reducing Food Waste and Increasing Organics Diversion and Recovery in Municipal Programs The Digitalization of Waste & Recycling Innovative City Planning – Smart Cities with a Solid (Waste) Plan Managing Contamination: Does One Bad Apple Spoil the Whole Barrel?

In other words, this all-in program boasts everything you need to do your job smarter, safer, and more efficiently. It’s world-class learning, unmatched by any other industry conference.

And did we mention the 600+ exhibitors ready to help you solve your latest challenges? It’s no wonder that waste and recycling leaders turn to WasteExpo for the answers, insights, and solutions they need.

In addition to the educational agenda, WasteExpo’s popular special events include the EREF Charitable Auction, NWRA Awards Breakfast, Welcome Reception, and much more.

Are you ready to join 13,000 of your industry peers to gain the innovative and forward-thinking learning you need to compete in today’s always-changing waste industry?

Get ready to talk market trends, regulatory updates, safety best practices, cutting-edge innovations and technology, and so much more. We hope to see you in New Orleans.

