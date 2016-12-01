Waste & Recycling Expo Canada 2017 Off to Niagara Falls

× Expand Waste & Recycling Expo Canada Waste & Recycling Expo Canada Waste & Recycling Expo Canada

Waste & Recycling Expo Canada 2016 saw an overwhelming success at the International Centre in Toronto, with just over 200 exhibitors from Canada, the US, Netherlands, New Orleans, Austria, Northern Ireland, and Belgium. There were also 2429 industry professionals in attendance.

Dennis Smith, president and CEO of Messe Frankfurt USA, said the international tradeshow host is happy to continue its tradition of focusing its energy on a single Canadian show, with several avenues of development opportunity moving forward.

“We are celebrating the 19th edition of the show in Canada and throughout the years in acquiring the event we have had experiences in Toronto,Vancouver, and Montreal,” he said. “Moving into 2017, we have decided – after discussing it with customers, visitors, the industry, and other suppliers – we should try to identify another destination, and a suggestion identified was the Canadian side of Niagara Falls, where we will organize a show in 2017.”

Niagara Falls is an inviting, strategically located city, marketing aggressively to attract tradeshow, conference, and special interest events.

“We believe the industry is so close knit we want, every other year, it to be in an environment where it is on a neutral playing field, and where people can come from around the country and the northern US,” said Smith. “It is a neutral location a destination city, with entertainment and casinos—it has all the appeal of similar destinations, but on a more intimate scale.”

The 2017 show will include the same robust offering of targeted, high-calibre exhibitors, along with a new section on maintenance, where chiefs of maintenance can learn how to repair, maintain, and extend the service life of fleets and equipment.

The show also entertains has a close relationship with Ontario Waste Management Association (OWMA), which is in its seventh year of producing the concurrent Canadian Waste to Resource Conference. The two groups enjoy a long-term agreement to cross-promote each event.

Show director Arnie Gess has worked with Messe Frankfurt for 13 years, organizing the show and acting as the larger company’s industry liaison with exhibitors and other attendees.

He said Waste & Recycling Expo Canada is a natural fit with the environmental technologies group of shows Messe Frankfurt produces globally, including EcoExpo Asia and Water Expo in China.

“We are not looking at the industry as “garbage” any more,” he said. “It is like a commodity, and becomes about what people can reuse and repurpose.”

In 2018, the show will return to Toronto, moving away from the airport location to the Enercare Centre downtown. “We love this city, and have received great service at this location,” said Smith. “However, downtown is more desirable for this type of event.”

Pre-registration numbers are up 25 per cent, indicating a strong return customer base, and Messe Frankfurt it working on sector-specific invitations and programs to entice exhibitors.

“People believe in these events,” said Smith, “and they come to Toronto with high expectations—the goal is to exceed them.

“This event crosses over into solid waste, technology, recycling, industrial, and municipal management—there are a lot of areas this show touches and it is closely related to the economic conditions of local markets,” he said.

“Many municipalities in Ontario and other provinces had their budgets slashed in the downturn, causing worries for heavy duty vehicle distribution, and there has been a lot of consolidation, too,” he said. “We had some people saying they were sitting out for a couple of years to get their finances back in order, but we are starting to see people coming back.

In growing its offering, the show has placed additional focus on international cross-promotion and continually promotes the show abroad to help be a part of bringing direct investment into Canada.

In aiming for a balanced platform, show managers are reaching out to different and specific visitor profiles, ensuring a robust offering for buyers.

“This is something we are trying to look at, re-evaluate, and use experience from other conferences,” said Smith. “We want the best products possible at the show, and to make sure we get great brands and companies. We are happy we have a lot of support from heavy equipment and trucks and transport manufacturers, and the equipment that goes with that.”

With municipalities on the look out for technologies and solutions that help structure their approach to solid waste removal or facilities, this is another area of focus for Waste & Recycling Expo Canada.

“For every city in Canada, for every city in northeast US, the focus on solid waste and removal is only becoming greater because as pollution grows, we have to take care of cities and keep them clean and healthy,” said Smith.

Messe Frankfurt USA is located in Atlanta, Georgia, and currently employs just over 40 personnel organizing nine events in the US, Canada, and Mexico. It is celebrating 25 years as a subsidiary of Messe Frankfurt, which is based in Frankfurt in the state of Hessen in Germany.

For more information about Waste & Recycling Expo Canada please visit http://www.cwre.ca. ●●