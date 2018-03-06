Vancouver construction waste firm snags biz award

Vancouver-based construction waste removal company, Sea to Sky Removal (S2SR), has won Best Concept at the 15th annual Small Business BC Awards for implementing recycling stations on construction sites.

Operating throughout Whistler and the Lower Mainland, S2SR is the first of its kind for construction waste and even offers tutorials to its clients. More than half of the construction materials that end up in landfills could be reused or recycled, says S2SR, whose crews hand-sort and hand-load all materials – a process called 'live-loading'. Approximately 300 pounds of recyclables can be diverted for each recycling service, says S2SR.

The company says only 75% of the construction industry's waste – 1.5 million tonnes annually throughout the Lower Mainland – is recycled.

Run by husband-and-wife team Chris Arkell and Cinci Csere, the company says it’s on a mission to change the construction industry's waste disposal practices and educate workers in the process. They provide tips to crews who are used to tossing everything – plastic, wood, cardboard, carpet and stone – into a single waste bin.

Photo documentation and diversion percentage reports for Built Green and LEED projects allow contractors to know exactly where their materials end up. As an added incentive, S2SR donates reusable items to non-profits like Habitat for Humanity.

"It's crazy to see what construction companies throw away," said Chris Arkell, owner of Sea to Sky Removal. "We want to create more awareness and conversation around construction industry waste, with the ultimate goal of diverting recyclable materials from landfills. When it comes to sustainability, the industry needs a nudge in the right direction."

Held at the Vancouver Convention Centre on Feb. 24, the awards gala celebrated the province's largest small business awards competition. The five-month long competition kicked off in October, when more than 600 small businesses from 61 communities across B.C. were nominated. Gala attendees included Minister for Jobs, Trade and Technology, Bruce Ralston.