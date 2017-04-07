Upgrade and Rehabilitation of Landfill Gas Systems

Landfill gas (LFG) collection systems show a reduction in the LFG capture on lots of landfills. Landfill owners/operators experience a reduction in LFG capture, even if there is still sufficient organic substance in the waste and no gas emissions at the surface are detected. Lower LFG volumes impact the efficiency of the gas utilization and also may cause a non-compliance in the LFG collection efficiency.

Reasons for the failure of the gas collection system are diverse. LFG extraction wells and the lateral collection system are key elements of a landfill gas collection system. Failure and/or reduction in performance may be caused by:

Air intrusion into the LFG system

Settlements of collection pipes

Blockage of filters in LFG extraction wells, due to high leachate levels and/or build-up of iron hydroxide or calcite.

These impacts on the performance of the LFG collection system are mostly caused through inadequate design and/or lack of adequate control and maintenance. It is noted that the build-up of iron hydroxide or calcite in the filter of LFG extraction wells depends on waste composition and the moisture content in the waste. Landfills in wet climates may be more affected than landfills in dry climates.

Based on the long-term operating experience and research, HBHE has developed a design approach that provides maximum collection efficiency, efficient monitoring, and control.

As the clogging of LFG wells including the surrounding filter pack causes significant impacts on LFG wells up to complete failure, the maintenance of LFG wells is a critical part to operate the LFG collection system most effectively. Based on the information gathered from a presentation at the 10th Leipziger Deponiefachtagung (Landfill Symposium) in 2013, HBHE Consulting developed a procedure for rehabilitation and maintenance of LFG wells, which includes the cleaning/flushing of the surrounding filter pack.

Upgrade of the LFG Collection System

The monitoring, control, and maintenance of the landfill gas system is key for maximizing the collection efficiency. The density of waste in a landfill is different, depending on the age of the waste, waste composition, and the depth of the waste.

The Regional District of Nanaimo experienced impacts on the performance of landfill gas wells through air intrusion, leachate mounding in LFG wells, and condensate in the collection system at the regional landfill, resulting in a decrease of the collected landfill gas. In order to move the collection efficiency towards the goal of 75 per cent collection efficiency, as defined in the BC Landfill Gas Regulations and to provide best landfill gas management practice, the LFG system at was upgraded in 2010/2011.

The existing LFG System included 30 vertical extraction wells and three horizontal gas drains. These gas wells were connected to a lateral collection system. The system was monitored and controlled at each well location. The upgrade of the system included the following measures:

Level controlled leachate pumps were installed in LFG wells, which showed high levels of leachate, causing blinding of the filter

Installation of four manifold stations

Installation of four LFG wells

Connection of LFG wells and horizontal drains to the manifold station, with the exception of nine LFG wells, which shall be connected to a future manifold station at the north side of the landfill

Installation of condensate knockouts attached to the manifold station.

The LFG wells were connected to the manifold stations separately to allow for individual monitoring and control of the wells and lateral piping. Each connection included a separate condensate knockout.

The results of this upgrade were:

More accurate control of each LFG well

Maximum capacity of each individual LFG well

Improvements on balancing of the LFG collection field

Improvements on monitoring of the lateral collection piping, detection of blockages

Effective condensate management

Less time for monitoring and control

Less downtime

Safer work conditions for monitoring and control

Increase of collection efficiency.

Table 1 above shows the results of the landfill gas collection at the Regional Landfill Nanaimo for the years 2009 to 2013.

It is noted that in 2011 the Regional District of Nanaimo implemented a food waste collection program, resulting in a significant diversion of organic waste from the landfill.

Maintenance of the LFG Collection System

The waste mass is a heterogenic composition of materials, inert and organic. Over time, iron hydroxide and/or calcite builds up in the gravel filter and in the holes or slots in the filter pipe of LFG wells, leading to a reduction of the negative pressure in the surrounding waste and, accordingly, a decrease in LFG capture. The build-up of iron hydroxide or calcite depends on the moisture content in the waste.

LFG wells must function for the active time of the landfill and during the post-closure period. The performance of LFG wells can vary significantly. The capacity for new wells is not foreseeable. For this reason LFG wells, in particular good performing LFG wells, must be kept in good condition. Regular maintenance, as it is common practice for leachate collection systems, should be conducted for LFG wells on a regular basis. The frequency depends on the local conditions such as climate, waste composition, etc. The goal of the maintenance/rehabilitation is to remove iron hydroxide or calcite from the gravel filter and from the filter pipe.

There are several known procedures used in drinking water well maintenance including:

Rehabilitation with ultra sound

Rehabilitation with pressure impulse

High pressure cleaning and additional chemical application.

Since the conditions in the landfill environment (landfill gas, layout of the LFG wells, access to the wells, chemistry, etc.) are different, the applicability of those methods is limited. Further, working in the landfill environment, in particular landfill gas, requires experience and know-how in dealing with the special qualities of a landfill.

A procedure, developed from the classic well rehabilitation and experience from the leachate drain maintenance, led to improved performance of LFG wells.

This procedure involves the following steps:

Remove installations in LFG wells

Flush with nitrogen

Clean with high pressure using a special rotating nozzle

Install the packer as directed by the engineer

Inflate the packer with nitrogen

Injection solvent

Repeat procedure until the full length of the filter has been covered.

After the procedure is completed, installations are re-installed and the LFG well can be put back in operation.

The rehabilitation must be properly planned and supervised by a professional. Settings of the packer and application of solvents differ depending on the local circumstances. The work requires a stringent health and safety plan for working in the landfill gas environment and working with chemical/biological solvents.

This system goes beyond the pipe cleaning using water pressure. It allows for a controlled infiltration of the solvent into the surrounding gravel filter to dissolve iron hydroxide or calcite to regain permeability of the filter systems. The system is suitable for regular maintenance of LFG wells and/or rehabilitation of failing LFG wells.

The work must be properly documented for complete records of work steps, timing, and application of solvents. After that work is complete, a camera inspection should be conducted. The effectiveness of the rehabilitation will be documented by measuring flow rate and pressure at the LFG well before and after the process.

It is noted, that the efforts/costs for the rehabilitation of the gas well also depend on the design of the LFG well with respect to accessibility, layout of the filter, and installations. In this regard, the design should consider the accessibility for maintenance and/or rehabilitation.

The rehabilitation of an LFG well requires the following labour, equipment, and material:

Explosion proof camera equipment

Vacuum truck and high pressure flushing equipment

Explosion proof pump system

PPE suitable for working in a landfill gas environment

Experienced staff

Suitable and sufficient cleaning solvent, to be determined by the engineer.

Summary

The efficiency of an LFG collection depends on the layout of the LFG wells and the lateral collection system. The design of the LFG wells is determined by local conditions such as waste composition, depth of the landfill, waste compaction, and cover system. The system should be designed to allow for most efficient operating and maintenance including condensate management. Cost for operating and maintenance and expected lifespan of the system should be considered in the design.

To maintain a high collection efficiency, LFG wells must be maintained on a regular basis. The procedure as described in this article allows for cleaning of the LFG well and surrounding filter, leading to significant extension of the lifespan for an LFG well. The drilling of replacement wells may not provide equivalent performance and can be avoided.