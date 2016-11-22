University of Alberta Study Reveals People Are More Likely to Recycle Items That Reflect Their Identity

Starbucks might be on to something, at least when their baristas spell people’s names right.

That’s one of the conclusions made by a joint study put on by a University of Alberta researcher, marketing professor Jennifer Argo, and researchers out of Boston University.

According to the study, people are less likely to simply toss an item of trash in the garbage — rather than into a recycle bin — when it shows a little bit about themselves, their names, a symbol of the culture they identify with or a brand they like, as a few examples. read more >>