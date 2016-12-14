This Wool is Made From the Pine Needles You'd Normally Trash

Pine trees are an important source of timber—600 million are chopped down each year in the EU alone. But while the trees are harvested for their wood, billions of pine needles go to waste.

Or, they could be used to make Forest Wool, a new material designed byTamara Orjola. Orjola, who grew up around pine trees in her native Russia, was inspired to develop Forest Wool after realizing that needles, which account for 20% to 30% of a pine tree's mass, are an underused and often wasted natural resource. For her final project at Design Academy Eindhoven, she spent a year developing a technique to extract and refine pine needle fibers so they can be transformed into textiles, paper, and a composite building or insulation material. read more >>