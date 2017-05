Plastic bags need hundreds of years to biodegrade, but wax worms break them down in no time.

Used primarily for disposable packaging like shopping bags and soda bottles, polyethylene is one of the most common plastics. It’s also notoriously slow to break down after it’s made its way into a landfill. But the authors of a new study may have stumbled on a way to significantly speed up the process: a common caterpillar known as the wax worm. read more >>