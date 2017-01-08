This Device Makes Your Trash Can Smart, Because Why Not It's 2017

If your kitchen’s trash can could talk, what would it say? I think mine would say things like, “Hey jerk, that’s recyclable!” And maybe, “Nice job finishing that bag of Doritos in seventeen minutes, you disgusting human!” If our garbage cans could talk, the least they could do is remind us if we’re running out of paper towels, toilet paper, and other easily-forgotten house essentials.

Enter GeniCan: a smart device that scans products as you toss ‘em and automatically drafts a grocery list on your smartphone.

The GeniCan fits in most rectangular garbage and recycling cans and syncs to Android and iOS devices. Simply sync the GeniCan to your home's WiFi network, install the app on your phone, and scan everything you see yourself needing next time you head to the store. If the product doesn't have a barcode, the GeniCan uses voice recognition for manual grocery list additions.