This Company Makes Food Packaging out of Bamboo to Cut down on Trash

Universal Biopack makes packaging that it sells to restaurants and manufacturers. But rather than plastic, it uses a mixture of bamboo and cassava, crops that are widely found across the country.

After growing rapidly in recent decades, Thailand has become one of Asia's biggest economies. But like many other countries in the region, it's been slow to try to combat the millions of tons of trash produced each year.

"Waste management is a big problem everywhere," said Universal Biopack's managing director, Vara-Anong Vichakyothin.