The Road To Ending Food Waste

When we see containers of yogurt in the trash, perfectly good fruit and vegetables sent to the organics bin - we are moved to frustration when it appears that the disposed food could have been donated to a food bank. According to a 2014 report from Value Chain Management International, $31 billion in food is wasted each year in Canada, from farm to fork with 50 per cent of wasted food coming directly from households, while more than 850,000 people seek assistance from food banks each and every month because they can't afford to buy food themselves.

The combination of waste and need is a vexing one, and it is not new. For years, hundreds of food bank organizations across Canada have been actively working to reclaim surplus food from retailers, manufacturers, and farmers, diverting millions of pounds that would have been wasted and instead directing this food to individuals and families in need. read more >>