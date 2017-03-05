The ‘Uber of Recycling’ Is Igniting a Green Revolution in Chile

For me, recycling is as easy as separating my recyclables from my trash and carrying then to the trash bin in my alley marked with the green emblem. But it’s not that simple for everyone, and so glass, plastic, paper, and more are tossed on the streets or buried in dumpsters.

Most of us encounter trashed recyclables every day and keep walking, but some people see such waste and do something about it. Engineering student Cristián Lara and his friends noticed one such person back in 2015, witnessing, after finishing a soccer game in Santiago, an older male sifting through a dumpster in search for recyclables, then loading them onto his bike. Lara found out the man had been doing this for 10 years, and yet was still living in poverty.

