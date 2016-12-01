× Expand Scout Environmental Taking Back the Tundra

There are significant challenges to recycling bulky end-of-life products, such as vehicles and appliances, in Canada’s North. To address these challenges, Scout Environmental has designed and developed the Tundra Take-Back program, which focuses on the depollution and recycling of end-of-life products and the management of the harmful pollutants these products contain.

Building on the success of projects in 2014 and 2015, Scout Environmental delivered the Tundra Take-Back program in five communities this past summer. These projects, located in the Nunatsiavut region of Labrador, the Nunavik region of Quebec, and on the coast of British Columbia, focused on the sustainable management of a significant amount of end-of-life vehicles (ELVs), appliances, heavy equipment, and environmentally hazardous pollutants, and addressed the goal of maximizing the use of existing dump space and diverting significant amounts of waste through scrap metal collection and hazardous waste disposal. As well, the projects fed into the regional waste management planning process, and the training component increased depollution capacity within each community.

“2016 was a great year for Tundra Take-Back,” said Jennifer Court, senior director, Scout Environmental. “We were proud to return to the Nunatsiavut region to complete the work in the remaining three communities, and have now successfully delivered the program in all of the communities in the region.

“We were also very pleased to expand to new regions, in Nunavik and coastal BC, and to broaden the scope of the program by piloting heavy equipment depollution. We couldn’t have done it without the support of our program funders, partners and industry volunteers.”

Projects were executed in three communities in Nunatsiavut, Labrador—Postville, Makkovik, and Rigolet. The successful execution of these projects was possible thanks to financial support provided by Nunatsiavut government’s Sustainable Communities Initiative, Inuit Pathways, Aboriginal Affairs and Northern Development Canada’s Land and Economic Development Services Program (LEDSP), and the Automotive Recyclers of Canada (ARC), and in-kind support provided by Postville, Makkovik, and Rigolet Inuit community governments.

Nunatsiavut Program Results

Decommissioning Estimates:

179 ELVs

115 fridges/freezers

566 other appliances

26 drums drained and crushed

67 diesel tanks drained and crushed

Estimated Pollutants Recovered:

51 208-litre drums of oil, spent gasoline, and antifreeze

1 ¼ full tanks mixed refrigerants

277 batteries

72 tires

Approximately 2 small buckets of lead wheel weights

Approximately 1 ½ small buckets of mercury switches

Tundra Take-Back was also executed in the Northern Village of Kangirsuk in the Nunavik region of Quebec. This project was funded by the Kativik Regional Government (KRG) and received additional financial support from ARC, and in-kind support from the Fédération des coopératives du Nouveau-Québec (FCNQ). The KRG is preparing to open a new landfill site in Kangirsuk, and wanted to begin the process of clearing the waste from their old site, as well as several other stockpiles around the community. With the support of the local community, the Scout team tackled ELV depollution and appliance decommissioning, and piloted techniques for a heavy equipment depollution.

Nunavik Program Results

Decommissioning Estimates:

72 ELVs

15 pieces of heavy equipment (loaders, bulldozers, fuel trucks, dump trucks, buses)

15 fridges/freezers

Estimated Pollutants Recovered:

7 drums of used oil

7 drums of fuel

2 drums of antifreeze

1 drum of windshield washer fluid

Approximately 20lbs of lead

Approximately 12 mercury switches

The Tundra Take-Back BC Training Initiative was executed in Kitkatla (Gitxaala) BC, on a remote island off the coast of Prince Rupert, accessible only by float plane or boat. The project focused on capacity building, by training the local waste management team to depollute ELVs and decommission appliances in order to support their waste management efforts. They have moved from a landfill to a transfer station, but are still having issues addressing bulky metal waste. This project is a pilot to adapt the Tundra Take-Back model to the BC context. This project was supported by the Naut’sa mawt Tribal Council and with funding from Aboriginal Affairs and Northern Development Canada’s Land and Economic Development Services Program (LEDSP), with additional financial support from ARC, the Major Appliance Recycling Roundtable (MARR), and Tire Stewardship BC, with additional in-kind support from ABC Recycling.

Kitkatla Program Results

Decommissioning Estimates:

Approximately 4 ELVs

17 fridges/freezers

1 ATV

These projects would not have been possible without the auto and appliance recyclers who generously volunteered their time to help train and support the local hires, and assist with the depollution and management of the above-mentioned products and substances.

The Tundra Take-Back model was designed and developed by Scout Environmental, a national not-for-profit organization that specializes in the development, delivery and management of creative programs that engage people on issues related to the environment. Scout continues to provide program delivery expertise for all Tundra Take-Back projects and is always looking for opportunities to collaborate with new partners. ●●