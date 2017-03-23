Smarter Recycling: Turning electronic waste into dust

Researchers now believe the best way to recycle electronic waste is to simply crush it into nanodust.

Chandra Sekhar Tiwary, a postdoctoral researcher at Rice and a researcher at the Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore, has proposed making the particles so small that separating different components is relatively simple compared with the process currently used to recycle electronic junk.

Tiwary used a low-temperature cryo-mill to pulverize electronic waste—primarily the chips, other electronic components and polymers that make up printed circuit boards—into particles so small that they do not contaminate each other.

He said they can be sorted and reused. read more >>