Saskatoon bans low-grade food plastics from Blue Bin

Loraas Recycle and Cosmopolitan Industries, the two companies responsible for recycling in Saskatoon, say they have not been able to find a market to buy low-grade plastic, and have convinced city council to ban plastic shopping bags, saran wrap, bread bags and plastic food packaging from the recycling bin.

The new rule took effect April 1.

Saskatoon city council also discussed the fact that these low-grade food-related plastics were also responsible for significant amounts of contamination in the recycling bin.

Councillors decided that a complete ban on the items is not a priority right now because plastic bags and saran wrap only account for about 2% of Blue Bin recyclables.