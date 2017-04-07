Respect the Collect: Program conquers risks to waste management workers

Imagine a job where every work day there was a good chance a large vehicle such as a truck or a bus might attempt to swing by you, missing you by inches, as you manoeuver an awkward 15 or 25 kg container into the back of a large vehicle. The vehicle has dozens of moving parts and could crush your limbs if you became entangled. You have to work whether it is -20 degrees C or a sweltering 30 degrees C, and the bags or boxes you pick up may contain broken glass or other harmful sharps.

You are exposed to loud noises, dusts, bioaerosols, and powerful odours. Sometimes the bags and boxes are jammed full and weigh more than 50 kg, straining your back and limbs. And you get to dance with oncoming vehicles, often driven by impatient drivers, while avoid devastating cuts to your hands, and tussles with mechanical apparatuses—35 or 40 hours a week.

Welcome to the world of some of the heroes of our urban streets, our waste management and recycling workers. For decades, solid waste haulers and recycling workers have been ranked in the top six on the list of most dangerous jobs in Canada, alongside occupations such as loggers, fisheries workers, roofers, electrical power line workers, and farmers.

Global Trends

International and Canadian studies indicate that occupational health and safety injuries/illnesses are more common among waste management and recycling workers than the rest of the workforce.

In March 2000, the Florida Center for Solid and Hazardous Waste Management reported that the injury rates for municipal solid waste (MSW) workers in Florida and Denmark were six to seven times greater than those for the general workforce. According to Danish research, MSW workers in Denmark face a 50 per cent higher illness rate, with infectious diseases being six times that of other workers. A 1999 US study indicated 39 fatalities to refuse collectors, as well as 17 to truck drivers and six to labourers in the five-year period between 1992 and 1997.

Canada/Ontario

Worker injury rates arising from recycling and waste management sectors have been increasing steadily in Ontario since the introduction of Blue Box programs in the 1980s. Data collected by the Ontario Workers’ Compensation Board (Worker Safety and Insurance Board) said garbage workers collecting municipal wastes, compostables, and recyclables sustain serious and repeated back injuries among other shocks, partly due to people overloading their garbage and recycling containers. Data collected by the Ontario Ministry of Labour indicated that there was a 13 per cent increase in injury in these sectors between 2010 and 2011.

Types of Hazards

Environmental occupational hazards in the MSW sector include improperly operating machinery/equipment, injuries involving motor vehicles and traffic, and lacerations from sharps during the processing of secondary materials.

Chemical hazards like exposure to vehicular emissions, process chemicals and residues, and improperly disposed industrial waste are also a concern. Biological hazards involve exposure to sewage, contaminated waste, or medical wastes; physical hazards look like noise, vibration, and temperature extremes; and ergonomic hazards affect musculoskeletal health—repetitive strain, for example.

Health symptoms and illnesses associated with outdoor work include upper respiratory, dermatological, upper and lower extremity musculoskeletal injuries, electrical shock and electrocution, cardiovascular system disorders, central nervous system and visual problems, lacerations, heat exhaustion, stroke, and death.

Collection Injuries

Some of the greatest threats to the health and safety of employees in the MSW sector are sustained in the non-automated parts of the collection processes. Collectors, on average, are injured five to seven times more than the average worker.

Most common injuries include fractures, sprains, wounds, soft tissue injuries, chemical burns, low back pain, musculoskeletal disorders of the neck, shoulders, and arms, and coronary related disease. Eighty-six respondents to an online survey about safety issues in the industry revealed 91 per cent of Canadian waste collectors, drivers, MRF operators, and supervisors believe the major problem for collection crews is failure to comply with established safety procedures. A large number of respondents were rear-loading truck operators, who also gave poor weather and visibility, and poor training and vehicle maintenance as contributing factors to waste vehicle accidents.

Causes of Collection Injuries

Perhaps the greatest threats to the health and safety of collectors are posed by vehicular traffic and equipment. To avoid accidents, truck operators and curbside handlers need to be vigilant and observant of other road users, aware of the risks that exist if the equipment is used inappropriately, and maintain highly visibility by wearing appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE). Riding on the steps of trucks from one pick-up location to another can be unavoidable in some rural settings but may be less appropriate in urban centres. Some OHS experts argue it may take longer for collection workers to walk on a pavement/sidewalk or to jump into the cab but these are the only safe ways of progressing along the collection route.

Solid waste collection equipment and integrated facilities have become increasingly regulated to minimize work-related risks. By the mid 2000s, most waste collection in developed nations involved vehicles with low loading heights and easy-to-lift plastic containers or bags. Waste sorting at materials recovery facilities involves dust suppression, conveyance enclosure, and ventilation-controlled work environments, and workers are required to wear personal respiratory protection if working spaces do not meet air standards set for occupational safety and health.

Transfer Station Injuries

Transfer stations are often crowded and space can be at a premium. This means while manoeuvering vehicles, visibility from on-site control areas, and even from those equipped with rear-facing, closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, is often limited, making the risk of an accident high. Floors are often wet and greasy, which can reduce vehicles’ braking efficiency.

Materials Recovery Injuries

MRF injuries include those related to noise, hazards from treated material, machinery and handling equipment, manual sorting operations, and maintenance and repair tasks. These include contamination by biological or gaseous agents, and exposure to dust, noise, thermal stress, and inadequate lighting conditions, musculoskeletal injuries mainly due to repetitive movements and awkward working positions, hazardous waste including syringes, and fire hazards.

Respect the Collect: An Effort to Address the Problems

One of the most innovative initiatives addressing worker risks through education is Respect the Collect, a program in Peterborough, Ontario.

Virginia Swinson, waste diversion section manager for the City of Peterborough, said Respect the Collect is intended to, “encourage residents to set out their waste and recycling properly, promote safer driving behaviours, and generally, increase respect for the workers.”

Partners in Respect the Collect are the City of Peterborough (Waste Diversion Division and Public Works Division), County of Peterborough, and Progressive Waste Solutions—a private sector waste services provider serving the region. Some similar educational projects have been tried in Markham and the City of Edmonton, but to date Peterborough’s program is the best co ordinated and most comprehensive. To date, the program has been funded from existing City and County budgets.

Some of the specific goals of the program include educating residents and users about:

the need for them to drive slowly around garbage workers and pass trucks and workers with care

municipal by-law weight restrictions for garbage set-outs

ensuring that materials can be easily seen and are not hidden behind parked cars or snow banks by keeping sight lines of drivers in mind during set-out

ensuring materials are not placed on the road

wrapping sharp objects like broken mirrors or glass windows in newspaper or cardboard and placing them in the garbage

returning needles to the pharmacy for disposal

sorting recyclables into applicable source separation categories such as papers, paperboards, glass, plastic, and metal containers

not placing broken glass such as Pyrex, light bulbs, etc. in Blue Boxes.

Mayor of Peterborough, Daryl Bennett, explained in a widely distributed letter, the items workers pick up can be wet and heavy or broken with sharp edges, and each collector can pick up and throw as much as 120,000 pounds of waste a day.

“This is why it’s important for us to restrict the weight of the waste that we put to the curbside,” he said. “Think of the worker doing that job.

“The workers are collecting this waste in heat waves and deep freezes; they deal with icy conditions, towering snowbanks, parked cars blocking the way, and impatient drivers looking to swerve around the waste collection trucks. We all face challenges in our workplaces. Please take a moment to consider the people who collect your waste.”

The summer 2016 campaign resulted in many positive quantitative and qualitative outcomes. The City’s Public Works office received 40% fewer complaints from residents and businesses about problems with collection of their garbage and green waste. Truck drivers reported residents and businesses significantly improved their set-outs and Progressive Waste feels the program could provide benefits in other communities it serves.

Other positive impacts included 47 positive telephone messages, 27 positive emails, 55 thank-you notes left for City staff collectors, and 42 instances of drinks/snacks being left out for drivers and workers. The winter 2017 campaign was on-going at the time this article went to press. The launch of the campaign took place at an elementary school where children were educated about the importance of the program and wrote letters of support to the drivers and workers and received good coverage in local media.

Adrian Joosse, district manager for Progressive Waste Solutions summed up the benefits of the respect campaign.

“I believe the campaign was unique in several aspects: it was a collaboration between public/private interests designed to raise awareness in our community to help protect our workers and the pubic whom we all serve,” he said. “We all agreed raising awareness would be the primary goal and by all measurable accounts it has done this.

“We have realized a large decrease in annual incident rates in Peterborough and Peterborough County. This includes a reduction in accidents as well as injuries. The public has become more aware and I believe we will see further changes to the way people think about setting out their materials for easy access.”

Joosse also said driver buy-in was enthusiastic and essential to the program’s success. “Our drivers were excited to be involved,” he said. “We asked them to help us to identify key issues and how we could develop the message that would be most useful.

“We were pleasantly surprised at the amount they wanted to contribute. Several of them took pride in appearing in the ads – one even spent several hours on his day off to go to the local radio station to record an advertisement, which aired during the campaign last summer.”

Frontline worker buy-in meant creating a clear message about the program’s aim to improve working conditions and make a very difficult, risky job a bit less so.

“They were excited as each month rolled by where we had no incidents and we celebrated those successes together,” said Joosse. “This ranged from recognizing drivers who received positive feedback via the website with Tim Horton’s cards to having group breakfasts prior to starting a shift. The front line workers will always be most responsible for this success.”

Based on research and information available, many occupational health and injury problems could be minimized by implementing simple safety procedures and public education that cost little. Respect the Collect, and similar initiatives across Canada, are examples of low-cost education programs that can make a difference as we strive to promote environmental and social sustainability and healthier, more prosperous communities.