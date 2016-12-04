Researchers Serve up Suggestions to Reduce Food Waste

× Expand Machine Headz Fresh Food In Garbage Can To Illustrate Waste

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization and the World Health Organization are meeting this week to discuss the UN Decade of Action on Nutrition. In one piece, a group of researchers stresses the importance of nourishing people, not just feeding them. And the other calls for a better approach to quantifying and analysing different aspects of the food-production system.

Between one-fifth and one-third of all food produced goes into the bin. Attention has increased on these post-harvest losses in recent years, and this week the European Commission held what it billed as the first European Union Platform on Food Losses and Food Waste. Launching the event with a speech that will be recognized by any parent who has sat with a child who won't clear their plate, commissioner Vytenis Andriukaitis said: "It is shameful to throw away food in the world where more than eight hundred million people go to bed hungry."