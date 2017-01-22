Renewable Plastic Can Be Created From Pine Needle Waste

That pine fresh scent in the air actually smells like the future of plastics.

A team of chemists in England has figured out a way to produce arenewable plastic from pine needle waste, potentially replacing a type that's currently made from crude oil. In order to do it, they turned to the chemical called pinene that gives pine trees their delicious smell.

Pinene is a naturally derived organic compound known as a terpene, and the paper industry generates a bunch of it as a waste product. Chemists at the University of Bath converted the chemical into a polymer using a four-step process. The team was led by Matthew Davidson, director of theCentre for Sustainable Chemical Technologies, and they published their results in the journal Polymer Chemistry. read more >>