Reducing Holiday Waste

If every family re-used 2 feet of ribbon, we'd save enough to tie a bow around the planet!

The sustainability-minded junk removal service, Junk King, created an infographic detailing the embarrassing excess of waste we conjure up over the holidays. We are terrible! Although really it comes as little surprise to anyone who has ever watched footage of the national bloodsport of competitive shopping known as Black Friday.

We love the holiday junk and all its trappings and wrappings. How much? Well put it this way: Between Thanksgiving and January 1, we gift the landfills with an additional one million tons of waste per week. read more >>