Recycling or Donating Your Unwanted Clothes “Is Not a Solution” for the Planet, Greenpeace Says

The shopping mania that attends the holidays each season has arrived. On Black Friday alone, consumers in the US and around the worldbought billions of dollars worth of stuff, including a whole lot of clothes. That clothing haul is something environmental organization Greenpeace is not happy about.

The reason is that the great majority of that clothing is destined ultimately for a landfill—one likely already overflowing with shirts, jeans, sweaters, jackets and all sorts of other items that were likely bought cheap, worn a handful of times, and discarded. In the past 20 years or so, fast fashion has kicked this throwaway culture of clothesinto high gear, and while more brands are encouraging consumers to recycle or donate their used garments, Greenpeace says these efforts can’t fix the problem, at least currently. read more >>