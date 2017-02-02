Real-Time Mobile Applications Help Cut Down on Food Waste

× Expand Machine Headz Fresh Food In Garbage Can To Illustrate Waste

Right after United States Department of Agriculture and the Environmental Protection Agency joined together in 2013 to form the US Food Waste Challenge, a pair of companies decided to advance the cause. Waste 360 reports thatFood Rescue and Copia are using real-time mobile technologies to cut down on food waste.

Food Rescue, for example, specializes in large fresh food recovery and on feeding those in need. Waste 360 says that it is volunteer-driven and that it works with restaurants, grocers, bankers, and caterers to deliver good to soup kitchens, food pantries and hunger relief organizations.

With 10 locations around the country, it has delivered more than 16.6 million meals and saved 25 million pounds of food from going into landfills, according to a press release. That has an estimated value of $42.3 million. read more >>