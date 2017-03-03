Organics May Offer Most Growth Potential for Creating Renewable Energy from Waste

× Expand Sander Huiberts Getty Images/iStockphoto 92686089 Vegetable garbage

Energy is among the many byproducts created during the waste management process, but in height of the country’s current clean power push, the industry’s role has yet to reach its full potential.

The waste industry has been creating various forms of energy from waste for decades, however output levels are still smaller than renewable sources such as wind or solar. While growth in the thermal conversion sector may be limited in the coming years, interest in new projects to create energy from landfill gas or anaerobic digestion is high. Spurred by federal incentives for transportation fuel and new state policy regulations, organic material may hold the key to making waste a bigger part of the country’s clean energy transformation. read more >>