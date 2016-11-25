Ontario Waste Management Association Names new CEO

× Expand Print

The Ontario Waste Management Association’s Board of Directors announced today that after a rigorous selection process, it has appointed Gord White to serve as the organization’s next Chief Executive Officer.

“On behalf of the OWMA Board of Directors, I am pleased to announce that Gord White will join us as our new CEO on Dec. 12,” said Dan Pio, Vice Chair of the Board and President of Progressive Waste Solutions Canada Inc.

“Gord brings more than 30 years of insight and experience to the OWMA both in association management and membership development. His extensive background working with government and regulatory agencies, as well as his excellent media relations and board governance skills, will help to build a stronger association and further elevate the OWMA as the voice of the province’s waste management and resource recovery sectors.”

Gord joins the OWMA after serving as the CEO of the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario (APGO) since 2012. He has also served in leadership positions at the Ontario Retirement Communities Association (ORCA), the Association of Local Public Health Agencies (ALPHA) and the Ontario March of Dimes.

“Gord has the right skillset and the experience to lead our association as Ontario advances toward a more circular economy and a low-carbon future,” said Norm Lee, OWMA Board Chair and Director of Waste Management at the Region of Peel. “We know all members will join in welcoming Gord to his new role, and we are looking forward to working with him to strengthen the position of our association with the public, the media and the government.”

Gord is a graduate of Brock University, and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology and Business Administration. He is currently completing the Directors Education Program (ICD) at the University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Management. Gord lives with his wife in Mississauga and has two adult daughters. Effective Dec. 12, Gord can be reached at the OWMA office,(905) 791-9500.