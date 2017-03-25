Ohio State University Recycling Food Waste into Carbon Black for Tires

Research at The Ohio State University is exploring the possibility of recycling food waste to partially replace the petroleum-based filler that has been used in manufacturing tyres for more than a century.

According to the university’s researchers, in tests, rubber made with the new fillers exceeds industrial standards for performance, which may ultimately open up new applications for rubber.

As Dr Katrina Cornish explained, the technology has the potential to solve three problems: It makes the manufacture of rubber products more sustainable, reduce dependence on foreign oil and keeps waste out of landfills.