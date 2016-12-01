Non-profit Textile Diversion

× Expand Canadian Diabetes Association Canadian Diabetes Association Canadian Diabetes Association

The whole country is talking about textile diversion. Leveraging the City of Markham’s successful program in this area (among others) the discussion is reaching a growing number of stakeholders, placing importance on the roles each has to play in diverting this enormous contributor to the waste stream.

Non-profit associations have a vital role to play in diverting textiles and other household items from the waste stream through strategic corporate partnerships and other initiatives. As programs find greater success across Canada, a key component is municipal partnerships that increase reach and community participation while helping achieve diversion goals and environmental objectives.

Canadian Diabetes Association (CDA) is a key player in the textile diversion market, providing pick-up of discarded textiles and household items and delivering them to resale and recycle streams through its partnership with Value Village Thrift Stores.

CDA collects items from drop-off bins, scheduled door-to-door collection, and community partnerships and is paid by Value Village, which has a sustainability department and sophisticated recycling services. Besides items sold in its stores, specific licenced partners specialize and reprocess certain items.

The majority of textiles are not made from organic materials and there is a long list of challenges in how to recycle them and really separate the fabrics and materials,” said Simon Langer, manager, government and strategic partnerships, national diabetes trust, CDA. “There are a number of conferences on the subject and interesting research into this happening overseas and in other places. In the Canadian context, we still need, from the government perspective, to keep an eye on building the infrastructure to recycle in a more meaningful way.”

CDA reaches communities with direct, impactful messaging about the importance of textile recycling and the diabetes epidemic—close to 11 million Canadians live with diabetes or prediabetes, amounting to a third of the population. Eighty-five per cent of textiles – 500,000 tonnes per year in Ontario alone – end up in the landfill. These numbers are meaningful to most Canadians and are hard to ignore.

In Canada, CDA has 28 operations in 2,500 communities. Staff and volunteers make calls to millions of households informing people of its services and scheduling pick-ups.

“We visit 1.7 million homes a year and have 1.8 million visits a year to our website,” he said. “We have over 100 trucks in circulation and are very proud of the fact we have over 3,500 donation bins across the country.”

Collection bins have been the saviour and the bane of organizations like CDA, on the one hand providing convenient, consistent, and branded collection for communities, while on the other, losing favour when clandestine collection bins are left without maintenance.

CDA bins are strategically located near schools, with high population areas and good opportunities to engage the community and talk about fast fashion.

“Having opportunities to engage and teach the younger generation about both issues – fast fashion and diabetes – is awesome,” said Langer. “Clothing drives also play into that.”

CDA is always looking to collaborate with municipalities directly because doing so provides opportunities to achieve the greatest possible social and environmental benefit, said Langer. “Doing it alone means 85 per cent of textiles are still going to landfill, but with municipal partnerships this can be overcome.”

Specialized municipal program structures fit custom diversion programs and meet specific needs. Features include service agreements, insurance coverage, and partnership in creating the communication piece to teach residents about textile diversion, and report back the impact of diversion for the organization and the municipality.

The City of Markham is proud of its collaboration with CDA to develop a municipally sponsored textile diversion program in multi-residential sites. Over 120 buildings will have bins placed, and combined with resident education, is an extremely successful program.

“The support of the municipality and residents has been great and we are in conversations with other municipalities as well,” said Langer.

By its own efforts, CDA has partnered with various property management firms and subsequently placed bins in over 500 condo and apartment buildings across Canada.

Bylaws in place to restrict bin placement on private and municipal property have been enacted to combat charity “pretenders” that use certain terminology to misrepresent their causes and identity.

“These companies don’t have the service capability or infrastructure to service these bins so they become dumping grounds, communities don’t look pretty, and residents complain,” said Langer. “Unfortunately because there are misrepresented companies out there, the only way to deal with it is to speak collaboratively with municipalities because in the context of CDA, we are proud of our 3,500 bins we service daily.”

Textile recycling can save millions in landfill and transportation costs, and diversion programs also create jobs and improve the lives of people living with diabetes.

If municipalities are after diversion, said Langer, it is important to realize creating bylaws to restrict bin placement simply encourages textiles in the garbage.

“Textiles are no different than other waste streams, meaning it comes down to convenience and accessibility,” he said, pointing to research that says most people want more information about where to recycle textiles and would use a conveniently located service.

“What all charities combined take in only accounts for 15 per cent of textile collection across the country,” he said. “How else will we make meaningful impact unless municipalities partner with us?”

In terms of community, the key is changing behaviour. CDA works with municipalities to help get the message across to educate people see a pair of jeans as less recyclable than a pop can.

“Work with them in making sure the public understands textiles, what is appropriate to recycle, and where drop boxes are location,” said Langer. “For those more technology focused, we have a clothesline app that shows location and ease of convenience.

The Salvation Army Thrift Store, which first established stores in 1908, diverts millions of pounds of used items annually (68.8 million pounds in 2015-16), reselling 99 per cent of them and using the profit to fund social service programs in communities.

Through Donor Welcome Centres (DWC) at each of its 108 stores across Canada, Salvation Army Thrift Store provides consistent, recognizable service seven days a week. Its strategic municipal partnerships include customized programs that fit specific municipal needs, said Tonny Colyn, Salvation Army Thrift Store national product acquisition manager.

“In the Region of Peel we partnered to open four DWCs and a Thrift Store in their community recycling centres (CRC) to assist them in reaching their waste diversion goals,” said Colyn. “For the City of Markam, we are working alongside them to reduce their textile waste production through volume sensor donation bins. With this ‘smart’ technology we can more effectively monitor the volume in each bin, notify us when they are close to being full, and give us clear trends for each area.”

In the Region of Halton, a Salvation Army Thrift Store Trailer is housed and maintained at the Halton Waste Management Site in Milton for persons to drop off gently used items.

Like similar organizations, Salvation Army Thrift Stores rely exclusively on donations and continuously encourage communities to donate.

“We understand that there are numerous organizations asking for donations and that is why through our stores, DWCs, donation drives and bins we have provided a well maintained, convenient, and reputable service for communities,” said Colyn. “There are always people in need and it will always be critical moving forward to assist them in any feasible way possible through supporting Salvation Army programs and services.

This includes emergency relief, practical assistance for children and families that often tend to the basic necessities of life, providing shelter for homeless people, and

rehabilitation.” ●●