No Butts About it: Pave roads with cigarette ends, researchers say

Academic engineers in Australia are calling on governments and the construction industry to start paving roads with cigarette butts to stop their toxic chemicals leaching into rivers and oceans.

Trillions of butts are produced every year worldwide, they say, with most discarded into the environment. They take ages to break down while their toxic chemical load is released.

The team from RMIT University, led by senior engineering lecturer Abbas Mohajerani, said it had found a way to mix cigarette butts in asphalt. The new material would pave roads and lock the poisons in.

Testing showed the roads would not only be able to handle heavy traffic but the compound would also reduce heat conduction, which in turn would help reduce the urban heat common in big cities, researchers said. read more >>