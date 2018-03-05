Legal cannabis creating new plant waste options

× Expand Waste vegetation will be a growing problem for cannabis cultivators as the waste often may not meet the level of quality required to discharge it into municipal drains, which means it may be landfilled if not otherwise addressed. Canopy Growth's 1.3 million sq. ft. greenhouse in Aldergrove, BC. (CNW Group/Canopy Growth Corporation)

A Vancouver-based developer of digester solutions for organic waste will be helping a major new cannabis supplier address issues of waste vegetation as Canada moves forward with legalizing the plant in summer 2018.

In this instance, Aurora Cannabis Inc. is joining forces with Micron Waste Technologies to install its technology at one of Aurora's cultivation facilities, where both companies will work on optimizing Micron's digester technology to deliver a commercially-ready design specifically for the cannabis industry.

Micron recently engaged the services of engineering consultancy BC Research Inc. to accelerate the commercialization process of its waste digester technology for the cannabis industry.

Micron has developed a new technology, based on aerobic digestion and subsequent treatment, that converts organic waste into clean water that meets municipal effluent discharge standards.

“The investment in and collaboration with Micron reflect our commitment to innovation in the cannabis sector, aimed in this case at achieving improved operational economics, as well as a superior, 'greener' approach to organic waste management,” said Terry Booth, CEO of Aurora. “The treatment and disposal of organic waste in the cannabis industry is a time consuming and costly exercise that is subject to strict regulation by Health Canada. Micron's solution promises to be a very elegant, highly efficient and low-cost alternative that will also have a positive impact on the environment,” added Booth.