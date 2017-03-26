Innovations to Tackle Food Waste Come Online

As the quest to divert food waste continues, among the advances being developed in the industry are food waste software applications. Some tools enable restaurants and retailers to match would-be trashed food to charities while others enable generators to sell perishable food online at a discount.

An app’s role depends on the level of the food recovery hierarchy it’s intended to address. Many are designed to prevent food from being wasted in the first place. Some developers are focusing on secondary marketplaces, salvaging surplus food from farms or restaurants, and others are facilitating recycling and addressing hauling efficiency and route density. read more >>