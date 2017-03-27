If All Paper Cannot Be Made from 100% Recycled Fiber, What Should We Use?

Recycling paper was one of the earliest and most important actions individuals and companies took to treat our natural world more gently.

But despite great advances in paper recycling, we don’t have enough recycled paper fiber to go around.

So, if we cannot make every new product from recycled paper, which products should be made from recycled and which should use sustainably grown new fiber?

A new tool is being developed to help answer that question. But first, let’s explain why we need it in the first place.

A record-high 66.8 percent of all paper used in the United States was recovered for recycling in 2015, nearly double the rate of 33.5 percent in 1990, according to the American Forest & Paper Association (AF&PA). This is great news, and it makes paper one of the most recycled products on the planet. read more >>