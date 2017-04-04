How to Get People to Recycle Right

People want to recycle, but a diversion program’s success depends on residents’ and workers’ understanding of how to recycle correctly. As a result, the industry is ever wrestling with how to design strategic communication initiatives, with both the solid waste industry and product and packaging manufacturers joining the effort.

They have learned that simple messaging is better; choosing a universal language that resonates is critical; and consumers need assurance that what they put to the curb actually gets recycled. read more >>