How RFID Technology is Evolving in the Waste and Recycling Industry

Radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology systems were initially touted as the go-to for pay-as-you-throw waste and recycling collection programs. Asset tags were attached to waste and recycling containers and data was collected when it was full, alerting haulers to deploy a vehicle to empty it.

But according to industry officials, RFID technology is being used more and more as a way to track containers and verify service.

“RFID is a great inventory tool. It also provides us with service verification and productivity data,” says Joshua Connell, managing partner of Morton Grove, Ill.-based Lakeshore Recycling Systems. “It’s my opinion that it may be used more to verify service and track inventory. The consumer will have to drive the use more in regards to pay-as-you-throw programs.”

