How Municipalities Can Assess Risk When Considering New Waste Conversion Technologies

More municipalities are looking for ways to keep their refuse out of landfills, but when it comes to picking a waste conversion technology, needs may differ from city to city.

Among the diverse array of available options, some of the more proven concepts can face public opposition while the most appealing technologies have little track record. Figuring out which way to go involves a case-by-case risk analysis, regional economic assessment and community engagement.

Two senior executives from the consulting firm Gershman, Brickner & Bratton (GBB) gave a detailed analysis of the many options at a Feb. 15 event in Portland, ME hosted by the Solid Waste Association of North America’s (SWANA) Northern New England Chapter.

"Just because something is working in California doesn’t necessarily mean it’s going to work here," said Lori Scozzafava, a vice president and operations officer with GBB. read more >>