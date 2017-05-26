How Maggots Can Put China’s Mountains of Food Waste to Good Use

Thousands of voracious white maggots wiggle frenetically while tearing through trays of leftover meat, vegetables and fruit at an unusual farm in southwest China.

It may not be a pretty sight, but the gluttonous larvae could help China eat away something far uglier: the country’s mountain of food waste.

The individual larvae of black soldier flies, which are native to the Americas, can each eat double their weight of garbage every day, according to experts. The farm in Sichuan province then turns the bugs into a high-protein animal feed and their faeces into an organic fertiliser.