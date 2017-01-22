How Big Data Can Reduce Corporate Food Waste

Big data can help companies better manage and reduce waste, as well as increase recycling rates.

While smart waste and recycling technologies haven’t been as quick to take off as, say, smart building products designed to improve energy efficiency, the sector is poised for growth. According to Navigant Research, the smart waste collection technology market will grow from $57.6 million in 2016 to over $223.6 million in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate of 16.3 percent.

And judging from the several new smart waste management tools launched in these first few weeks of 2017, this boom has begun. read more >>