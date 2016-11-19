From the Blue Box to Waste Free Ontario

Canadian provinces, like their state counterparts, have experienced stagnant recycling rates for a decade. In response, provincial governments are exploring ways to jump start a new era of material recovery and waste diversion. None of the conceptual solutions are more ambitious than those found within a recent law enacted by the Legislative Assembly of the Province of Ontario in June 2016. Nearly six months after Waste Free Ontario Act, (WFOA) attained Royal Assent, we explored its current status and implementation updates at the Canadian Waste to Resource Conference.

WFOA is a mechanism to launch the true legislative initiatives incorporated within it. These additional laws include the Resource Recovery and Circular Economy Act 2016 (RRCEA) and the Waste Diversion Transition Act 2016 (WDTA). The first establishes a supervisory authority with oversight of administration and enforcement. It also suggests a host of programs, goals and objectives for implementation. read more >>