From Textile Waste to Conscious Luxury Fashion: New ZerOwaste clothing line turns trash into wearable treasure

Karen Glass, founder of ZerOwaste, is pleased to announce the launch of her new clothing line that transforms fabrics from textile waste to conscious luxury fashion.

After 30 years of experience in the textile and apparel business, Glass became very aware of all of the garment waste that she felt personally accountable for. Over time, she'd made tons of pieces which were later seen in thrift stores, in the trash, and even in the alleyways of Paris.

These experiences inspired her to create ZerOwaste, a clothing line that transforms textile waste into conscious luxury fashion. The brand is taking advantage of the upcycling trend to create beautiful pieces that act both as artistic pieces and very wearable additions to one's wardrobe. And as a bonus— it's all created in a way that is both socially and eco conscious. read more >>