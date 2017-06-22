Ford Looks to Bamboo to Grow Its Use of Sustainable Composites

Continuing its effort to develop sustainably sourced materials, Ford Motor Co. is evaluating bamboo fiber-reinforced plastics for use in injection molded interior parts like storage bins or side panels on seats.

Fast-growing bamboo offers a renewable alternative to traditional reinforcement materials like glass fiber. Flexible and strong, it compared favorably to other fibers in a range of materials tests.

"One of the things we've been trying to do is develop materials that are valuable waste products, side products, in various parts of the globe," said Deborah Mielewski, who leads the sustainable materials team of Ford's research department. "Instead of shipping materials, as we currently do, all over the place ... we're trying to look at what's readily available and plentiful in various parts of the globe and then develop the materials around that." read more >>